BidaskClub Lowers Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $134.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,537. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $70.76 and a twelve month high of $153.99. The company has a current ratio of 14.61, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $29.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.96 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 533.52% and a negative return on equity of 38.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Laurie Keating sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $164,177.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,257.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $5,269,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,297 shares in the company, valued at $21,214,690.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,029,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 255,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,369 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 213,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

