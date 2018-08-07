BidaskClub Downgrades HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) to Strong Sell

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp opened at $18.14 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $588.19 million, a PE ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $20.19.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 6.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $107,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

