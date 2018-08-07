BidaskClub Downgrades BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BMRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $127.00 price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Wedbush cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.42.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical opened at $99.47 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $75.81 and a 12-month high of $104.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.46 and a beta of 1.60.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $372.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.69, for a total value of $152,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,163,675.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Mueller sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $219,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,960 shares of company stock worth $12,349,363. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,210,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,026,000 after purchasing an additional 362,531 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

