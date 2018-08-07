BHPCash 1-Day Volume Tops $2.82 Million (BHPC)

BHPCash (CURRENCY:BHPC) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 5th. One BHPCash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00011915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BHPCash has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $2.82 million worth of BHPCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BHPCash has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003496 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014305 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000424 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00390032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00192656 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000193 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013653 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000811 BTC.

BHPCash Token Profile

BHPCash’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,304,450 tokens. BHPCash’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . The official message board for BHPCash is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCash’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance

Buying and Selling BHPCash

BHPCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BHPCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

