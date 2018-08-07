B&G Foods, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of B&G Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $388.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.91 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Shares of B&G Foods opened at $31.00 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.47. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $39.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

In other B&G Foods news, Director Deann L. Brunts acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.27 per share, with a total value of $52,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $77,276,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,012,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,618 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,326,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,449,000 after purchasing an additional 266,016 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,973,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,162,000 after purchasing an additional 253,495 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 665,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,885,000 after purchasing an additional 249,502 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

