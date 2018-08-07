BetterBetting Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.69 Million (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 6th. During the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $142.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetterBetting token can currently be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014392 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000421 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00384471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00196803 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000190 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013706 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000783 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BetterBetting’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 200,585,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,536,570 tokens. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org

BetterBetting Token Trading

BetterBetting can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

