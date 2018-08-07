Best Buy (BBY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Sunday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $76.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $51.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 36.16%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rajendra M. Mohan sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $185,754.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,948,729.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Asheesh Saksena sold 18,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $1,368,423.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,353.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,585. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 850.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, RFG Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

