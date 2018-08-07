Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 4,600 Shares of RBB Bancorp (RBB)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 46.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RBB opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $490.02 million and a P/E ratio of 16.40. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $33.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $20.62 million during the quarter. equities analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP Tsu Te Huang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $117,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yee Phong Thian sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,194 shares of company stock valued at $5,112,705 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

