Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 2,248 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,684,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $556,573,000 after acquiring an additional 106,355 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 498,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,821,000 after acquiring an additional 125,819 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 428.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 463,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,966,000 after acquiring an additional 375,629 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 321,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 272,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TECH. Argus began coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Leerink Swann set a $160.00 target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BIO-TECHNE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.71.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 8,000 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BIO-TECHNE opened at $166.34 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a fifty-two week low of $112.33 and a fifty-two week high of $167.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.