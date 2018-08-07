Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $207,000 in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (EWH)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWH. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 570.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

