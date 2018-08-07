Bessemer Group Inc. Has $253,000 Position in HomeStreet Inc (HMST)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in HomeStreet by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in HomeStreet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 496,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,240,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in HomeStreet by 438.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in HomeStreet by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 61,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in HomeStreet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMST has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

In other news, EVP Edward Schultz sold 11,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $343,265.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HMST opened at $29.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.39. HomeStreet Inc has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $120.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.61 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. equities analysts expect that HomeStreet Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services.

