Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 27,600 ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH (ABR)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH (NYSE:ABR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABR. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Melvin F. Lazar bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH stock opened at $11.74 on Monday. ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.20.

ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.97 million. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABR. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “$11.27” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “$11.27” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

About ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. It operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

