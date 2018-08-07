Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 1,330 Shares of Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRGO. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth about $81,786,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Perrigo by 36.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,963,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,650,000 after purchasing an additional 527,025 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 20.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,460,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,096,000 after purchasing an additional 413,962 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Perrigo by 64.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 492,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,045,000 after purchasing an additional 193,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Perrigo during the first quarter worth about $13,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.21 per share, with a total value of $18,802,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,710.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.89 per share, with a total value of $3,794,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,069.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $78.71 on Monday. Perrigo Company PLC has a 12-month low of $63.68 and a 12-month high of $95.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Perrigo had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company PLC will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 price target on shares of Perrigo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 price target on shares of Perrigo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $98.00 price target on shares of Perrigo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Perrigo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Perrigo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.38.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

