Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€103.00” Price Target for MorphoSys (MOR)

Berenberg Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Oddo Bhf set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MorphoSys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €95.40 ($112.24).

ETR:MOR opened at €105.00 ($123.53) on Thursday. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of €49.63 ($58.39) and a twelve month high of €88.10 ($103.65).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

