Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Bellicum Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. On average, analysts expect Bellicum Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BLCM opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $13.30.

In other Bellicum Pharmaceuticals news, insider David M. Spencer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $305,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,534.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Alan A. Musso sold 6,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $49,461.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,587.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price target on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.30 to $6.85 in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.12.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-501, an adjunct T cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate in Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

