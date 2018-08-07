Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Bellicum Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. On average, analysts expect Bellicum Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of BLCM opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $13.30.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price target on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.30 to $6.85 in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.12.
About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-501, an adjunct T cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate in Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.
