Bellatrix Exploration (BXE) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at TD Securities

Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Bellatrix Exploration from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Bellatrix Exploration from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of C$1.27.
TSE BXE opened at C$1.24 on Friday. Bellatrix Exploration has a twelve month low of C$1.07 and a twelve month high of C$3.84.
Bellatrix Exploration Company Profile
Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.
Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Bellatrix Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellatrix Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.