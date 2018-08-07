Bellatrix Exploration (BXE) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at TD Securities

Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Bellatrix Exploration from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Bellatrix Exploration from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of C$1.27.

TSE BXE opened at C$1.24 on Friday. Bellatrix Exploration has a twelve month low of C$1.07 and a twelve month high of C$3.84.

Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$64.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.67 million. Bellatrix Exploration had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 49.98%.

Bellatrix Exploration Company Profile

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

