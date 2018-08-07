Belden’s (BDC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

“We continue to forecast re-accelerating organic revs growth through FY18E and tick EPS up another +$0.02 to $6.40. Reiterate our BUY rating and $90 price target.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Belden from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.75.

Shares of Belden opened at $69.47 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 2.23. Belden has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $87.14.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $668.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.83 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.74%.

In other news, Director Bryan C. Cressey acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.31 per share, with a total value of $108,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,727,651.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Belden by 392.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,673,000 after buying an additional 1,038,628 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Belden by 929.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 856,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,060,000 after buying an additional 773,472 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Belden by 22.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,933,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,398,000 after purchasing an additional 709,076 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Belden by 107.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 549,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after purchasing an additional 284,777 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 103.0% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 459,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after purchasing an additional 232,960 shares during the period.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

