Beigene (BGNE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

BGNE has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a report on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 target price on shares of Beigene and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beigene from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Beigene in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Beigene in a report on Monday, May 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE traded down $3.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.02. 416,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,790. Beigene has a fifty-two week low of $65.58 and a fifty-two week high of $220.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $32.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.27) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Beigene will post -8.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Beigene news, CEO John Oyler sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $418,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of Beigene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,716,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Beigene by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 564,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,767,000 after buying an additional 183,503 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Beigene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,478,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Beigene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $754,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Beigene by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,942,000 after buying an additional 13,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

