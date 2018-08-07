BBA Aviation (BBA) Price Target Cut to GBX 370

BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 382 ($5.02) to GBX 370 ($4.86) in a research report report published on Thursday. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BBA Aviation in a report on Monday, May 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of BBA Aviation in a report on Friday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 357.86 ($4.70).

Shares of LON BBA opened at GBX 306.20 ($4.02) on Thursday. BBA Aviation has a 52-week low of GBX 290 ($3.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 370.40 ($4.87).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.01%.

About BBA Aviation

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Flight Support and Aftermarket Services segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for resting and at home aircraft; technical support, line maintenance, and aircraft on ground services through Signature TECHNICAir; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management partnership to the passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

