Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) Given a €126.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Independent Research set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cfra set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €94.91 ($110.36).

Shares of BMW opened at €83.51 ($97.10) on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1 year low of €77.07 ($89.62) and a 1 year high of €97.04 ($112.84).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

