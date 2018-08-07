Bausch Health Companies (BHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. On average, analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies opened at $22.80 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Separately, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $13.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

There is no company description available for Bausch Health Companies Inc

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.