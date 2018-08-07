Basic Attention Token (BAT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.49 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Basic Attention Token token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00003944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, GOPAX, Vebitcoin and Bancor Network. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $260.48 million and approximately $8.49 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015131 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000409 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00368801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00195873 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000185 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00013320 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Ethfinex, GOPAX, Koinex, ZB.COM, Binance, Livecoin, Vebitcoin, Huobi, Mercatox, Zebpay, Liqui, DDEX, Upbit, ChaoEX, Cobinhood, Radar Relay, IDEX, Bittrex, LATOKEN, Gate.io and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

