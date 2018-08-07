Barrington Research Reiterates Hold Rating for U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Friday.

The analysts wrote, “We are maintaining our MARKET PERFORM investment rating on USPH shares due to valuation concerns. This is genuinely frustrating because we continue to really like this business and its management team. That said, to hold a constructive investment rating on USPH shares, we would need to assign more than a 23.5x EV/EBITDA multiple to our 2019 estimate. As much as we like the company, such a valuation seems a bit much.””

Several other analysts have also recently commented on USPH. Sidoti cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Shares of USPH traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.75. 62,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,801. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $117.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $246,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $114,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,561 shares of company stock worth $1,800,003. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $106,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth $109,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

