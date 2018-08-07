Barrick Gold (ABX) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ABX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.18.

ABX traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $10.93. 543,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,579,315. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of -0.44. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABX. Private Vista LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Timber Hill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 94.5% in the first quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 62.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 30.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

