Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (DHR)

Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 197,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,289,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 74,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 84,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher opened at $101.37 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $78.97 and a 12 month high of $106.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Robert S. Lutz sold 14,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $1,512,701.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,312.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 104,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total transaction of $10,688,536.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,163,503.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,246,147. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher to $107.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.31.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.