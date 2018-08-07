Barnes & Noble, Inc. (BKS) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) by 463.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 77,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barnes & Noble were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,547,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,360,000 after purchasing an additional 103,587 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,138,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 209,112 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 431,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 62,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 417,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 254,667 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Barnes & Noble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th.

Shares of Barnes & Noble opened at $5.90 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Barnes & Noble, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $440.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.85.

Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 21st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $786.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.71 million. Barnes & Noble had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. Barnes & Noble’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Barnes & Noble Company Profile

Barnes & Noble, Inc primarily operates as a bookseller in the United States. The company operates through two segments, B&N Retail and NOOK. It sells trade books, including hardcover and paperback titles; mass market paperbacks, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, and other fiction; and children's books, eBooks and other digital content, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, café products and services, educational toys and games, and music and movies.

