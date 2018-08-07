Barnes Group Inc. (B) Shares Bought by Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 234.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 42.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piermont Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group opened at $65.81 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.37. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.42 and a 1-year high of $72.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $375.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.00 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.39%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other Barnes Group news, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $118,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on B shares. ValuEngine raised Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. DA Davidson set a $67.00 price target on Barnes Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Barnes Group from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

