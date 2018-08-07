Barnes Group Inc. (B) Holdings Trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of B. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Barnes Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,420,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,506,000 after purchasing an additional 128,092 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,173,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,146,000 after purchasing an additional 109,793 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 406,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after acquiring an additional 28,885 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Barnes Group from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

Barnes Group opened at $66.94 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.25. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.42 and a twelve month high of $72.87. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $375.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other news, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $118,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

