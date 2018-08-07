Barings LLC Sells 31,980 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)

Barings LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,510,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,980 shares during the quarter. First Industrial Realty Trust comprises about 0.7% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Barings LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $50,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.5% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 223,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 33,380 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 114,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust opened at $33.08 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.79. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $98.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 55.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.41%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

In related news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 11,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $360,460.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 869,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,014,734.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $478,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,900,441 over the last ninety days. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.