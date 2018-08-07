Barings LLC Has $37.98 Million Position in Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)

Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,646,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,418 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes makes up approximately 0.5% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Barings LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Invitation Homes worth $37,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period.

Shares of Invitation Homes opened at $23.47 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of -0.50. Invitation Homes Inc has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $24.30.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $423.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.58 million. Invitation Homes had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zelman & Associates lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $24.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.65.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family homes for lease, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

