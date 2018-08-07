Barings LLC Has $104.06 Million Holdings in Prologis Inc (PLD)

Barings LLC cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,584,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,150 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up approximately 1.5% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Barings LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Prologis worth $104,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 6,714.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 144,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 142,823 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 85.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis opened at $66.81 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $58.28 and a 1-year high of $67.53. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 74.17%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael S. Curless sold 14,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $962,507.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 22,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $1,440,957.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,056,918.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,654 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,404 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $73.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $71.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 683 million square feet (63 million square meters) in 19 countries.

