Barclays Raises Apptio (APTI) Price Target to $36.00

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) had its price target upped by Barclays from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Apptio in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Apptio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Apptio from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Apptio to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apptio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apptio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.90.

Apptio opened at $37.20 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -58.13 and a beta of -0.17. Apptio has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $39.06.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $59.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 million. Apptio had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. Apptio’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Apptio will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Lawrence Blasko sold 36,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $1,181,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sachin Gupta sold 30,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $1,061,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 298,065 shares of company stock worth $9,509,986. 24.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Apptio by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 204,988 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Apptio by 570.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 26,823 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Apptio by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 46,555 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Apptio by 509.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Apptio by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 43,726 shares during the period. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apptio Company Profile

Apptio, Inc provides cloud-based technology business management (TBM) solutions to enterprises. Its cloud-based platform and SaaS applications enable IT leaders to analyze, optimize, and plan technology investments, as well as to benchmark financial and operational performance against peers. The company's TBM solutions consist of adaptive data management, which aggregates, cleanses, and correlates large amounts of customer data from various sources; and standard IT operating model and taxonomy that offers a standard model for how IT costs are captured, categorized, and allocated to IT and business services.

