Barclays Boosts Aptiv (APTV) Price Target to $115.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Wednesday. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Aptiv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Aptiv to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Longbow Research set a $110.00 price target on Aptiv and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Aptiv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.24.

Shares of Aptiv opened at $98.45 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $76.24 and a 52-week high of $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

In other news, Director Mark P. Frissora sold 7,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $802,869.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 272.6% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Neumann Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

