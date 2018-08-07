Barclays (BARC) Given a GBX 250 Price Target by Cfra Analysts

Cfra set a GBX 250 ($3.28) price objective on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BARC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 250 ($3.28) price objective on Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 250 ($3.28) price objective on Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 240 ($3.15) price objective on Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on Barclays and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 227.37 ($2.99).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 187.56 ($2.46) on Thursday. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 177.30 ($2.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 235.35 ($3.09).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

