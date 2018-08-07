Barclays Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) a €112.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €94.91 ($111.66).

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €83.58 ($98.33) on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a fifty-two week low of €77.07 ($90.67) and a fifty-two week high of €97.04 ($114.16).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

