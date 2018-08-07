Bankex Hits Market Cap of $10.73 Million (BKX)

Bankex (CURRENCY:BKX) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Bankex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, CoinBene and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Bankex has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bankex has a market cap of $10.73 million and $1.06 million worth of Bankex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bankex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003441 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013027 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014196 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000422 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00382969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00191466 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000190 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013318 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000814 BTC.

About Bankex

Bankex launched on July 11th, 2017. Bankex’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,376,809 tokens. The Reddit community for Bankex is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bankex’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bankex is bankex.com/en . The official message board for Bankex is blog.bankex.org

Buying and Selling Bankex

Bankex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Upbit, IDEX, OKEx, Bittrex and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bankex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bankex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bankex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bankex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bankex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.