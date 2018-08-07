Bank of The Ozarks Sells 5,441 Shares of BB&T Co. (BBT)

Bank of The Ozarks trimmed its holdings in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,441 shares during the quarter. BB&T makes up about 1.1% of Bank of The Ozarks’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bank of The Ozarks’ holdings in BB&T were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBT. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of BB&T by 103.6% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BB&T by 29.6% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of BB&T by 10.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 52,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BB&T by 10.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BB&T by 62.5% during the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 65,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of BB&T in a research report on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of BB&T from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of BB&T in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of BB&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. BB&T currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

BB&T opened at $51.60 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com . BB&T Co. has a 52-week low of $43.03 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). BB&T had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is an increase from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.77%.

In other news, insider William Rufus Yates sold 16,279 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $882,321.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,500 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,026 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BB&T Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

