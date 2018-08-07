Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Holdings Lifted by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,500,295 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204,950 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for 1.6% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.53% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $368,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BNS. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,867,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,794 shares during the period. Sentry Investments Corp. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 1,411,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,009,000 after purchasing an additional 901,989 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,235,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,379,000 after purchasing an additional 634,558 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,250,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,335,000 after purchasing an additional 565,781 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5,533.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 485,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 476,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia opened at $59.25 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 22.29%. equities analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6366 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

