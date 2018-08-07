Bank of Montreal Can Has $4.21 Million Holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NWE)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of NorthWestern worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 9.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,544,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,886,000 after buying an additional 230,085 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 8.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern opened at $59.51 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. NorthWestern Corp has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $64.47. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.18.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.43. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $261.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 1,200 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $70,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Barclays started coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NorthWestern from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “$58.28” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded NorthWestern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.20.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

