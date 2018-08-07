Bank of America Raises Qiagen (QGEN) Price Target to $39.00

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Qiagen from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Qiagen from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Commerzbank reissued a buy rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qiagen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Qiagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of Qiagen traded up $0.12, reaching $38.08, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 715,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,734. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Qiagen had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $377.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.89 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Qiagen by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,746,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,752,000 after buying an additional 105,003 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qiagen by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,758,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,902,000 after buying an additional 106,960 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Qiagen by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,477,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,593,000 after buying an additional 10,956 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Qiagen by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,221,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,803,000 after buying an additional 360,637 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in Qiagen by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,719,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,550,000 after buying an additional 297,779 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

