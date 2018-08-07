Bank of America Raises Atlantica Yield (AY) Price Target to $26.00

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AY. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

AY traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $20.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,908. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Atlantica Yield has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $287.85 million for the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. equities analysts anticipate that Atlantica Yield will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 31.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the first quarter worth $381,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the first quarter worth $542,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 147.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 105,962 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the first quarter worth $797,000. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy natural gas, power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2017, it had 22 assets, including 1,446 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

