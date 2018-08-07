Bank of America Lowers Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Price Target to $175.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the casino operator’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Sunday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.35.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded up $2.07 on Thursday, reaching $151.26. 53,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,136. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $124.11 and a 1-year high of $203.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The casino operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 93.86% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 19.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,514 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,170 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 17.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,696 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 55.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

