Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) Holdings Decreased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,745 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 90,476 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,513,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 44,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares during the period. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Santander raised Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Bradesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

BBD stock opened at $8.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Banco Bradesco SA has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $13.18.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0049 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous special dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.62%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

