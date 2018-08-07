BancFirst (BANF) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.12

News articles about BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BancFirst earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.8924835017611 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of BANF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.00. 52,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $65.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $95.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.26 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 24.74%. sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Friday, April 20th.

In other BancFirst news, insider John Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Starks sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $187,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $894,480. Insiders own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

