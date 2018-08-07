Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Given a $5.00 Price Target at B. Riley

B. Riley set a $5.00 price objective on Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLDP. BidaskClub raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.71.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of Ballard Power Systems opened at $3.13 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $550.53 million, a P/E ratio of -104.33 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $5.93.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%. equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 104.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 92,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 47,515 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 16.6% during the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 140,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 38.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 39,370 shares during the last quarter. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products worldwide. The company provides motive power products, including FCveloCity-9SSL and FCveloCity-1020ACS fuel cell stacks, as well as FCveloCity modules for material handling, bus, commercial vehicle, and light rail applications.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.