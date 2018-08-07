Ball (BLL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) in a report published on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $47.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ball from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Ball from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ball currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Shares of NYSE:BLL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.71. The stock had a trading volume of 76,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,461. Ball has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Ball had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Ball will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Ball declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $76,719.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 408,256 shares in the company, valued at $14,615,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,167 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $81,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soapstone Management L.P. grew its position in Ball by 14.3% in the first quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Ball by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,228,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Ball by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 100,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

