Ball (BLL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ball (NYSE:BLL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Ball Corporation expects its free cash flow will be around $800 million and capital spending to be in excess of $700 million in 2018. The company will benefit from Ball Metalpack joint venture. It remains focused on developing innovative aluminum packaging products and expanding business with strong cash flow and EVA returns. Ball Corporation awarded exclusion from U.S. aluminum tariffs for certain countries' can sheet supply. The company will also gain from cost cutting actions, acquisitions and lower tax rates. Year to date, the stock has outperformed its industry. However, Ball Corporation continues to face headwinds in domestic beer consumption. Further, its Brazilian business will be impacted by tougher year-over-year comparisons in second-half 2018 and political disruptions due to the upcoming elections. The company will also face headwinds related to currency.”

Get Ball alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ball from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

NYSE:BLL traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $41.71. 87,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85. Ball has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $43.24.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Ball will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Ball declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $81,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $76,719.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 408,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,615,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Ball by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. MRJ Capital Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 114,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter worth approximately $690,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ball by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 25,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ball (BLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.