Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A (BWINA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A (NASDAQ:BWINA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th.

Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A (NASDAQ:BWINA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A had a net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $107.38 million during the quarter.

Shares of Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A opened at $23.55 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $24.86.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A Company Profile

Baldwin & Lyons, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

