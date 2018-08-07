Baidu Inc (BIDU) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,679 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Baidu worth $104,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $6,249,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the second quarter worth approximately $2,653,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 82.2% during the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in Baidu by 2.5% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 64,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,570,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $51,546,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $235.65 on Monday. Baidu Inc has a 52 week low of $207.74 and a 52 week high of $284.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54.

Baidu announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Baidu in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.32.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

