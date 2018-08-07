Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.3586307861905 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises traded down $0.09, reaching $1.83, during midday trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. 2,522,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,218. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.00). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 33.38% and a negative return on equity of 120.03%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Power segment offers boiler cleaning and material handling equipment; and supercritical, subcritical, fluidized bed, chemical recovery, industrial power, package, and waste heat boilers, as well as heat recovery steam generators.

